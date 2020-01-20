Dolly Parton has no plans to retire, wants to be on the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday



Recent related videos from verified sources Miley Cyrus celebrates Dolly Parton's birthday with hilarious impersonation Miley Cyrus paid tribute to Dolly Parton on her 74th birthday on Sunday by sharing a hilarious impersonation of the star. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published on January 20, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Dolly Parton Says She Wants to Be on the Cover of Playboy For Her 75th Birthday Playboy, you have 24 hours to respond. Dolly Parton recently celebrated her 74th birthday on January 19 and while she has a myriad of accolades under her belt,...

E! Online 6 hours ago



Dolly Parton Wants to Be on the Cover of 'Playboy' for Her 75th Birthday! Dolly Parton has some new dreams she wants to accomplish! The “9 to 5″ singer opened up in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday (March 8)....

Just Jared 10 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this