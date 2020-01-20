Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dolly Parton > Dolly Parton has no plans to retire, wants to be on the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday

Dolly Parton has no plans to retire, wants to be on the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Dolly Parton turned 74 in January, but she has no plans to retire. On the contrary, she has an aspiration for her 75th birthday: To pose for Playboy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus celebrates Dolly Parton's birthday with hilarious impersonation [Video]Miley Cyrus celebrates Dolly Parton's birthday with hilarious impersonation

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to Dolly Parton on her 74th birthday on Sunday by sharing a hilarious impersonation of the star.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dolly Parton Says She Wants to Be on the Cover of Playboy For Her 75th Birthday

Playboy, you have 24 hours to respond. Dolly Parton recently celebrated her 74th birthday on January 19 and while she has a myriad of accolades under her belt,...
E! Online

Dolly Parton Wants to Be on the Cover of 'Playboy' for Her 75th Birthday!

Dolly Parton has some new dreams she wants to accomplish! The “9 to 5″ singer opened up in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday (March 8)....
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.