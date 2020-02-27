Ernie Els wins Hoag Classic for 1st PGA Tour Champions title

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing par-5 15th and 18th holes for a two-stroke victory at Newport Beach Country Club. Making his third senior start, the 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa closed with a 4-under 67 to finish […]


