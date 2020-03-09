Global  

Trial of men accused in downing of MH17 to begin in Amsterdam

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The first hearing in the trial of four fugitive suspects in the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 was set to start in Amsterdam on Monday, more than five years after the plane was downed in Ukraine.
A trial opened in the Netherlands on Monday of three Russians and a Ukrainian over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 on July 17, 2014. Lauren Anthony reports.

The trial is opening Monday of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with multiple counts of murder for their alleged involvement in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.View on euronews

