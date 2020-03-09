Thanks for the mammaries: Iconic Skywhale balloon rides in Canberra skies once again Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

On its debut in 2013, the ‘Skywhale’ hot air balloon designed by artist Patricia Piccinini was variously described as “terrifyingly nipply”, “an embarrassing indulgence”, and a beautiful piece of Canberran public art. Today, the Skywhale rides again. 👓 View full article

