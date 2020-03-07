No. 3 Oregon women rout No. 7 Stanford for Pac-12 title

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds to lead No. 3 Oregon to an 89-56 victory over No. 7 Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament title game on Sunday. Ruthy Hebard added 24 points, while Minyon Moore had 21 for the Ducks, who finished the game hitting 31 of


