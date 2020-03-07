Global  

Indian Wells tennis postponed after coronavirus confirmed

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley. The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency Sunday for the desert cities located 110 miles east of Los Angeles, including Indian Wells where the combined ATP […]
Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled over coronavirus concerns

The Indian Wells tennis tournament, the most prestigious event outside the Grand Slams and tour finals, was canceled on Sunday, over concerns about the spread of...
Reuters Also reported by •News24

Tennis: Players banned from handing towels to ball-kids in Indian Wells

Players will be banned from handing their towels to ball-kids at next week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in an effort to prevent the spread of the...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersBBC Sport

