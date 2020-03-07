Indian Wells tennis postponed after coronavirus confirmed
Monday, 9 March 2020 () The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley. The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency Sunday for the desert cities located 110 miles east of Los Angeles, including Indian Wells where the combined ATP […]
Players will be banned from handing their towels to ball-kids at next week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in an effort to prevent the spread of the... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •BBC Sport
Tweets about this
Ken Fang 2020 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells postponed due to confirmed case of coronavirus locally https://t.co/DB2LOF66tj https://t.co/4yqlHpTyhj 3 minutes ago
zoli osaze BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells postponed amid coronavirus emergency https://t.co/ninevDurhY via @abc74 minutes ago
Andrew Ch P RT @SInow: The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in… 7 minutes ago
Goals News Tennis – Coronavirus – Indian Wells Masters 1000 postponed and possibly canceled due to coronavirus… https://t.co/pE6hwaMEJR 11 minutes ago
Heidi Fletcher BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells postponed amid coronavirus emergency https://t.co/IovLc67Etm via @abc713 minutes ago
Golfist Indian Wells Tennis Tournament, Sport's "Fifth Grand Slam," Postponed After Coronavirus Confirmed https://t.co/Dk3UK8f0lb 15 minutes ago
KSDK Sports Indian Wells tennis postponed after coronavirus confirmed https://t.co/dFHW4ep5Ex 15 minutes ago