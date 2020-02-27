Global  

Asian stocks plunge after fall in oil prices

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets plunged Monday after global oil prices nosedived on worries a global economy weakened by a virus outbreak might be awash in too much crude. Tokyo’s benchmark tumbled 4.7%, while Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul also were down at least 3%. Shares also sank in Middle East trading on Sunday. […]
