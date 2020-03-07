Global  

Huge turnout, some violence at Latin America Women's Day marches

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Hundreds of thousands of women across Latin America's biggest cities flocked to the streets for International Women's Day on Sunday, with anger over inequality, femicide and strict abortion controls boiling over into sporadic violence.
News video: Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day

Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day 01:02

 A march in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on International Women's Day is attacked by masked men, before dozens of women were then arrested by police. David Doyle reports.

