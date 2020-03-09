Global  

BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament canceled amid coronavirus concerns, public health emergency

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020
Riverside County, California health officials issued a public health emergency proclamation Sunday, and organizers decided to cancel the tennis tournament.
