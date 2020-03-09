Catherine RT @realGngrbrdgrl: 2)"The BNP Paribas Open, the near-major tennis tournament set to begin this week in the California desert, won't be pla… 20 hours ago Bui Minh Thanh RT @SportsCenter: The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin this week, has been called off after a case of coronavirus was confi… 20 hours ago Catherine 2)"The BNP Paribas Open, the near-major tennis tournament set to begin this week in the California desert, won't be… https://t.co/mGGe370Z7j 1 day ago Ensemble Wealth Mgmt BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament canceled amid coronavirus concerns, public health emergency https://t.co/ygSon2flSi 3 days ago Charles Bender RT @BreakingNews: BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in California says the tournament "will not take place at this time" due to coronaviru… 4 days ago Victor Cass RT @Telegraph: 🎾Tennis 🎾 Status: Indian Wells cancelled; ATP Challenger Tour events cancelled The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells will n… 4 days ago The Telegraph 🎾Tennis 🎾 Status: Indian Wells cancelled; ATP Challenger Tour events cancelled The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wel… https://t.co/f6e0VZ2A07 4 days ago Blake Cripps @Tim_Hans Indian Wells (BNP Paribas Open - HUGE tennis tournament in America) got cancelled way before any of this… https://t.co/Byl9EPhWyu 5 days ago