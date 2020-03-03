Global  

Chinese group to complete British Steel takeover

BBC News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The Chinese Jingye Group has said that the £50m takeover is due to be completed on Monday.
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Minister welcomes takeover of British Steel by Jingye Group

Minister welcomes takeover of British Steel by Jingye Group 00:34

 Business Secretary Alok Sharma has described the takeover of British Steel by Chinese firm Jingye Group as a "very positive moment". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Recent related news from verified sources

British Steel takeover deal agreed for Scunthorpe and Teesside plants

Chinese firm Jingye Group says the £50m takeover of the business will be completed next week.
BBC News

Chinese group set to takeover British Steel

The Chinese Jingye Group has said that the £50m takeover is due to be completed on Monday.
BBC News

