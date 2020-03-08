Global  

On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

Reuters India Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on Sunday, with onetime Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the former vice president, while civil rights leader Jesse Jackson campaigned for Sanders.
News video: Campaign 2020: Kamala Harris Endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson Endorses Sanders

Campaign 2020: Kamala Harris Endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson Endorses Sanders 02:08

 CBS2's Leslie Marin discusses the latest in the 2020 election following some big endorsements of both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

