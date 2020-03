Christine Mitchell RT @atrupar: The president is golfing at a private club he owns and profits from while representatives of his administration go on TV and a… 18 seconds ago Scott Bowman RT @ABCPolitics: Pressed on plans to handle 3,500 people on board the Grand Princess Cruise ship where 21 passengers tested positive for CO… 34 seconds ago Andrei Kucharavy RT @trvrb: Absolutely stellar work by @cychiu98 at @UCSF alongside @CAPublicHealth has revealed a community case in California which may ha… 38 seconds ago Gary A. Archibald RT @Reuters: Passengers from Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on #coronaviru… 43 seconds ago Dan Thorn RT @kron4news: The #GrandPrincess cruise ship will dock at the Port of Oakland Monday. Gov. Newsom and Mayor Schaaf emphasized that the mo… 53 seconds ago WERUradio It seems those who should be "qualified" to speak on the Covid19 situation are equipped with few clear answers. Hea… https://t.co/DtBy0IUXKT 55 seconds ago WBTV News The Grand Princess carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries is expected to dock in Oakland, in the east Sa… https://t.co/EvlJduFSl5 1 minute ago John Leone Newsom: Offloading cruise-ship passengers in Oakland could take two or three days https://t.co/qSfxwIA9F2 via @mercnews 2 minutes ago