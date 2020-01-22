Global  

'Badhaai Ho' sequel is now 'Badhaai Do', Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar replace Ayushmann Khurrana-Sanya Malhotra

DNA Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's 2018 sleeper hit 'Badhaai Ho' sequel is being made, titled 'Badhaai Do' the movie now features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles
