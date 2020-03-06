Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Indian Wells Tennis Tournament Canceled Because of Coronavirus Outbreak

Indian Wells Tennis Tournament Canceled Because of Coronavirus Outbreak

NYTimes.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Public health officials in California declared an emergency in the area where one of tennis’ signature tournaments would be held.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled over coronavirus concerns

The Indian Wells tennis tournament, the most prestigious event outside the Grand Slams and tour finals, was canceled on Sunday, over concerns about the spread of...
Reuters Also reported by •IndependentSeattle TimesTIMEUSATODAY.comCBS SportsNewsday

Ball kids to wear gloves, not touch towels at Indian Wells

Tennis players at the BNP Paribas Open that starts next week will have to manage their own towels on court and ball kids will wear gloves while working matches...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

semfancypants

Matt Sem RT @MattRacquet: Tennis fans should probably at least prepare for the possibility of 2020 being a bit of an asterisked year. Seems unlikely… 45 seconds ago

_fiiggs

Mcswine ❄️ RT @abc7leanne: A sellout crowd @LAFC Concerns over #CoronavirusOutbreak not stopping fans from cheering on their team, but officials have… 45 seconds ago

daily_trust

Daily Trust The ATP and WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, has been cancelled over concerns about the outbreak… https://t.co/1pcutD0V3C 2 minutes ago

weerawatraunph3

weerawat raunphu RT @BBCSport: The ATP and WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells has been cancelled over concerns about the worldwide outbreak of #coronavir… 2 minutes ago

SportingLife

Sporting Life 🎾 The upcoming Indian Wells tournament in California has been cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus outbr… https://t.co/2KwkzPk7WM 3 minutes ago

guardian_sport

Guardian sport Indian Wells tennis tournament cancelled as coronavirus fears spread https://t.co/jjBQX13z8o #IndianWells #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19 3 minutes ago

ViniciusN1kolod

Jiraya da Resistência e da luta 🇮🇷🇵🇸🇱🇧🇸🇾 RT @Independent: Indian Wells tennis tournament called off as coronavirus starts to affect US sports https://t.co/SI33YJcqHB 8 minutes ago

Roobyru

Ruth Ladley RT @7Sport: Drastic action has been taken just days out from one of the biggest tennis tournaments of the year. https://t.co/CcVT0tzY5Q 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.