North Korea flies out foreign diplomats during virus fight

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A special North Korean flight carrying presumably dozens of diplomats and other foreigners arrived in Russia’s Far East on Monday as the country tightens its lockdown intended to fend off the coronavirus. North Korea has not publicly confirmed a single case of the COVID-19 illness, but its state media have […]
Here’s How South Korea Is Battling Coronavirus with Education [Video]Here’s How South Korea Is Battling Coronavirus with Education

Foreign travelers in South Korea are being educated in one of Seoul’s busiest tourist destinations. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

North Korea fires unknown object [Video]North Korea fires unknown object

North Korea fired presumed short-range missiles on Monday, South Korean officials said.

'Never happier': Quarantine over for diplomats in North Korea

Relieved foreign diplomats in North Korea were finally getting out of their compounds this week after the end of a month-long quarantine over the coronavirus...
Embassies close in North Korea as diplomats evacuated over virus

North Korea has not confirmed a single infection but has imposed strict rules, including closing its borders and putting thousands of its own people into...
