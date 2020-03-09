State Department Tells Americans to Avoid Cruise Ships, Despite Trump’s Misgivings
Monday, 9 March 2020 () The State Department on Sunday advised Americans against traveling on cruise ships, warning that they presented a higher risk of coronavirus infection and made U.S. citizens vulnerable to possible international travel restrictions, including quarantines. The decision came after President Donald Trump resisted requests from administration officials to publicly urge older travelers to avoid cruise ships […]
The warning was another indication of the Trump administration's increasingly cautious approach to the coronavirus, and another instance of an apparent gap...