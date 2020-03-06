State Department: US citizens 'should not travel by cruise ship' amid coronavirus outbreak



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus travel advisory Department of State advising U.S. citizens, especially with underlying health issues not to board cruise ships. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:08Published 3 hours ago Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases More than three thousand people aboard the cruise ship have been stuck onboard for days in northern California as health officials coordinate a response to multiple cases of the novel coronavirus. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:07Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources State Department Tells Americans to Avoid Cruise Ships, Despite Trump’s Misgivings The State Department on Sunday advised Americans against traveling on cruise ships, warning that they presented a higher risk of coronavirus infection and made...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago



'Get them off the ship': Australians trapped on second coronavirus cruise The Morrison government has no plan to evacuate citizens quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of California after fellow passengers tested positive to the...

The Age 2 days ago



