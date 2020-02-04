Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Plunge as Coronavirus and Oil Shake Investors

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.
Coronavirus fears continue to compound along with the number of international cases of the illness. On Friday, Global markets continued their dive, with the main European markets losing between two and..
The S&P/NZX 50 Index dropped almost 3 per cent as investors fled the local stock market for safe havens leaving dividends behind, after oil prices collapsed... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Reuters
