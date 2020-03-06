Global  

Another coronavirus patient identified in Pakistan; total cases rise to 7

Another coronavirus patient identified in Pakistan; total cases rise to 7

Monday, 9 March 2020
This is the seventh case in Pakistan though one has already recovered and discharged, while another one is ready to be discharged, Zafar Mirza, the special assistant to the prime minister on National Health Services, said on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.
