Winnipeg Landscaping Officials will provide an update on two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Alberta this morning. March 08, 2020… https://t.co/woJ9TtmtTx 6 minutes ago

E Penno Alberta now has 4 cases of COVID-19 | CBC News https://t.co/F3fwkCLk9a 9 minutes ago

. RT @CBCAlerts: Health official says Alberta now has 1 confirmed and 3 presumptive cases of the coronavirus. (fixes link) WATCH LIVE: https:… 16 minutes ago

Leena Rogers RT @ShreddedTweets5: @justinhendrix I live in Alberta, Canada. We have 4 cases of Covid-19; 2 in each major city. Almost 300 tested to date… 46 minutes ago

CMJA RT @CTVCalgary: ICYMI: Alberta announces two more COVID-19 cases Sunday: https://t.co/l5U3kDpWhE #yyc 57 minutes ago

John Giroux RT @CBCAlerts: Alberta confirms 2 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 to bring province's new total to 4; health officials to hold newser at… 1 hour ago