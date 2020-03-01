Global  

Alberta now has 4 cases of COVID-19

CBC.ca Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Officials will provide an update on two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Alberta this morning.
News video: Eight coronavirus cases reported in Colorado Friday, 6 more since Thursday

Eight coronavirus cases reported in Colorado Friday, 6 more since Thursday 06:18

 The number of coronavirus cases across the state quadrupled Friday, with six more cases reported in Colorado on Friday.

Recent related news from verified sources

Officials: 2 men in King County being treated for COVID-19

Local health officials confirmed two more cases Sunday of COVID-19 in King County, saying that two men in their 60s with underlying health conditions were...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CP24

COVID-19 cases

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in India poses some challenging questions. One, is a developing country like India doing enough to stop the spread
Hindu Also reported by •bizjournals

