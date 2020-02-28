Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Grand Slam (tennis) > Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled over coronavirus concerns

Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled over coronavirus concerns

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Indian Wells tennis tournament, the most prestigious event outside the Grand Slams and tour finals, was canceled on Sunday, over concerns about the spread of a coronavirus in Southern California.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Volleyball Tournament Continues In Denver Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Volleyball Tournament Continues In Denver Despite Coronavirus Concerns 02:07

 A total of 56,000-60,000 people will attend Colorado Crossroads before it's over.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Yungblud postpones Asia tour leg over coronavirus concerns [Video]Yungblud postpones Asia tour leg over coronavirus concerns

Yungblud has axed the Asia leg of his tour after he was advised not to travel to his gigs in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore due to coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:25Published

BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Scheduled Weeks Before Rose Bowl Shows Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Scheduled Weeks Before Rose Bowl Shows Amid Coronavirus Concerns

K-pop sensation BTS has canceled shows in Korea amid Coronavirus concerns, Variety reported Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Indian Wells tennis tournament called off as outbreak starts to affect US sports

BNP Paribas Open was due to feature Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Kim Clijsters but a decision was taken on the eve of the tournament to postpone it
Independent

BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament canceled amid coronavirus concerns, public health emergency

Riverside County, California health officials issued a public health emergency proclamation Sunday, and organizers decided to cancel the tennis tournament.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sambonnar2

sammy bonnar RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Indian Wells tennis tournament cancelled over outbreak concerns https://t.co/XZx6Q70ogi 36 seconds ago

Daniloxis

Vândalo internacional RT @tancredipalmeri: BREAKING NEWS: Indian Wells tennis tournament in USA has been cancelled due to #coronavirus outbreak 2 minutes ago

BreakingNews219

Breaking News Indian Wells tennis tournament off over coronavirus fears https://t.co/sUY4TqKj3T https://t.co/7M0JqFgYy5 2 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/0arQTmBwyt https://t.co/hIcJ6DSxR9 3 minutes ago

leosadako

Leo Martinelli RT @darrenrovell: First major sporting event in US canceled: Indian Wells Tennis Tournament. https://t.co/BbHZKGDPeK 3 minutes ago

neil_lev_sport

neil leverett RT @britwatchsports: 🎾 #BNPPO20 One of the biggest tournaments outside of the Slams called the tournament off after 1 confirmed coronaviru… 3 minutes ago

walterfaerman

Walter Faerman Indian Wells tennis tournament cancelled as coronavirus fears spread | Sport | The Guardian ⁦@MiamiOpen⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/gMSQS02pRC 4 minutes ago

GoEcomania

Tree Hugger @JesseH_Official @tobylilyoliver @TMZ Indian Wells Tennis tournament has been canceled. 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.