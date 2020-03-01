Global  

'Baaghi 3' Box Office Report Day 3: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark over weekend

DNA Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
After three days of its release (weekend), Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starring film 'Baaghi 3' has crossed Rs 50 crore mark
News video: Tiger Shroff unveils special ‘Baaghi 3’ hoarding in action-packed style

Tiger Shroff unveils special ‘Baaghi 3’ hoarding in action-packed style 01:50

 Tiger Shroff unveils special ‘Baaghi 3’ hoarding in action-packed style

Your Weekend Dose: Baaghi 3 to Guilty, know what to watch [Video]Your Weekend Dose: Baaghi 3 to Guilty, know what to watch

Tiger Shroff is back to the big screen to fight some more bad guys in his action avatar in Baaghi 3. The third film of the franchise also marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor and adds Riteish Deshmukh..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:25Published

Public Review| 'Baaghi 3' [Video]Public Review| 'Baaghi 3'

Actor Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film "Baaghi 3" finally hits the silver screens today. #Baaghi3 #TigerShroff #ShraddhaKapoor #Baaghi #Bollywood

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:31Published


Thappad box office collection day 4: Taapsee Pannu's film remains steady

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad also features Paveil Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra in key roles
Bollywood Life

Thappad box office collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu’s film earns Rs 8.12 crore


Indian Express


Kunaldivekarkd7

KD RT @ZeeNews: Box office report: #TigerShroff and #ShraddhaKapoor's #Baaghi3 braves #coronavirus scare, scores half-century on Day 3 https:… 10 minutes ago

devfan4stars

DevFan Bollywood news: Box office report - Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Baaghi 3' braves coronavirus scare, scores… https://t.co/sqfmW2vPQH 59 minutes ago

Madesh08141976

Madesh RT @dna: '#Baaghi3' Box Office Report Day 3: @iTIGERSHROFF-@ShraddhaKapoor's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark over weekend https://t.co/X8nbYi… 1 hour ago

dna

DNA '#Baaghi3' Box Office Report Day 3: @iTIGERSHROFF-@ShraddhaKapoor's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark over weekend https://t.co/X8nbYiQa1C 1 hour ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Box office report: #TigerShroff and #ShraddhaKapoor's #Baaghi3 braves #coronavirus scare, scores half-century on Da… https://t.co/iwZucefOFw 2 hours ago

bollywoodnewsfb

Bollywood News Inside Baaghi 3-Box-Office-Report: Tiger Shroff starrer, records a healthy weekend https://t.co/RsjpW11t2W https://t.co/89CLYU17OW 2 hours ago

