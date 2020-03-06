Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Families of those killed when Flight MH17 was shot down hope trial will expose Russian 'lies'

Families of those killed when Flight MH17 was shot down hope trial will expose Russian 'lies'

CBC.ca Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
As the criminal trial of four men charged with the destruction of Flight MH17 begins in the Netherlands, victims' families demand the Kremlin’s highest representatives be held responsible.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Outside a Russian embassy, empty chairs for MH17's victims

Outside a Russian embassy, empty chairs for MH17's victims 02:12

 The families of those killed when Malaysia Airline Flight 17 was shot down over rebel-held Ukrainian territory place empty white chairs in front of Russia's embassy in The Hague, on the eve of a murder trial. David Doyle reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

MH17 Families Hope Truth Emerges From Unprecedented Trial

MH17 Families Hope Truth Emerges From Unprecedented TrialUnited by grief across oceans and continents, families who lost loved ones when Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down in 2014 hope that a trial starting next...
WorldNews

Dutch trial over downing of MH17 flight to start

The Netherlands will put four people on trial on Monday over the downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, giving families hope of justice even if the...
SBS Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cwharlow

pumpernickel bear RT @CBCWorldNews: Families of those killed when Flight MH17 was shot down hope trial will expose Russian 'lies' https://t.co/6p0wJG9pgQ htt… 16 minutes ago

CBCWorldNews

CBC World News Families of those killed when Flight MH17 was shot down hope trial will expose Russian 'lies'… https://t.co/4ziHkDwBzO 19 minutes ago

WinnipegLandsc1

Winnipeg Landscaping As the criminal trial of four men charged with the destruction of Flight MH17 begins in the Netherlands, victims' f… https://t.co/s3Uh46Ycf0 23 minutes ago

AlenaZaxarenko3

Alena Zaxarenko3 RT @TfsNewsdotcom: https://t.co/YH1nIyw3fS As the criminal trial of four men charged with the destruction of Flight MH17 begins in the Neth… 30 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/YH1nIyw3fS As the criminal trial of four men charged with the destruction of Flight MH17 begins in the… https://t.co/GPesmmfsUj 36 minutes ago

ardi19925

ardi19925 @Zahid17308299 @IZHAR_E_HAQ @MichaelKugelman When the UN does a report, its people verify. I personally know people… https://t.co/1ER1uN0y8s 3 hours ago

Tumi_lekata

T|L💕Kgošhigadi🌻 @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa how many retweets for you to reconsider the death penalty our sisters, mothers, and k… https://t.co/C3DT23XVtD 21 hours ago

khanztuba

Indian RT @newslaundry: #DelhiViolence: “When our loved ones stay away from home even for a day, we keep checking up on them...And now he has gone… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.