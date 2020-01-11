Global  

Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

BBC News Monday, 9 March 2020
An explosion hit the vehicle in which Abdalla Hamdok was travelling in the capital, Khartoum.
Sudanese in rebel-held Kauda hope for peace after Hamdok's visit [Video]Sudanese in rebel-held Kauda hope for peace after Hamdok's visit

PM Abdalla Hamdok makes first visit by a government official to conflict-ridden South Kordofan state in nearly a decade.

Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok unharmed after blast targets his convoy in Khartoum

Sudan’s prime minister survived an assassination attempt on Monday after a blast in the capital, Khartoum, Sudanese state media said.
