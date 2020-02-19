Twitter labels video retweeted by Trump as ‘manipulated’

Global  

Hindu Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The social media platform has struggled with removing deceptive and abusive content in the past, but has also faced accusations its curbs have suppressed some political views.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit [Video]Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit

Ahead of his India visit, US President Donald Trump shared a morphed Baahubali video. In the video clip, Donald Trump’s face was superimposed on that of Prabhas. Prabhas is the actor who played the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published

College students protest 'gun girl' off their campus [Video]College students protest 'gun girl' off their campus

A controversial gun rights activist was forced to leave a college campus after hundreds of students protested her visit. Kaitlin Bennett, known as the “Kent State gun girl,” visited Ohio University..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter labels video of Biden retweeted by Trump 'manipulated'

Twitter labels video of Biden retweeted by Trump 'manipulated'Twitter has used a new policy to identify misleading content for the first time, on a post retweeted by US President Donald Trump that appeared to show...
WorldNews

In a first, Twitter flags video retweeted by Trump as 'manipulated media'

The video was the first test of a new policy the social media company implemented on Thursday to label tweets that contain manipulated or synthetic media.
The Age


