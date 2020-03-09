Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Fremantle Dockers player tested for coronavirus

Fremantle Dockers player tested for coronavirus

The Age Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
A Fremantle Dockers player has been sent for tests amid fears he may have been exposed to coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

freofeeds

Freo Feeds Fyfe: We need to remain calm #AFL #foreverfreo https://t.co/fGs54dMbLP AFL: Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe says his sid… https://t.co/AaDtNu65KD 1 hour ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au RT @jLmcKern: Fremantle's Sam Switkowski tests negative after coronavirus scare. #AFL https://t.co/86jpLg2cQu 1 hour ago

TheRestumpPod

The Restump Podcast Great news that the Fremantle player tested for COVID-19 got given the all clear. A bit of a shame the Dockers nev… https://t.co/xO2KgWHVkC 1 hour ago

7NewsPerth

7NEWS Perth RT @Matt_Tinney: Fremantle Dockers player has tested negative. https://t.co/LwZVf2b9vT 2 hours ago

jLmcKern

James McKern Fremantle's Sam Switkowski tests negative after coronavirus scare. #AFL https://t.co/86jpLg2cQu 2 hours ago

Matt_Tinney

Matt Tinney Fremantle Dockers player has tested negative. https://t.co/LwZVf2b9vT 2 hours ago

TheWestSport

The West Sport #latest @freodockers player sent for coronavirus testing has been CLEARED, with results coming back negative https://t.co/aECdzszctm 2 hours ago

australian

The Australian Fremantle captain forced to take precautionary measures after teammate tested for coronavirus. https://t.co/k85hDlDKCL 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.