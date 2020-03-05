Global  

'No question' of Yes Bank merging with SBI - administrator

Reuters India Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
India's Yes Bank will not be merged with State Bank of India, which is set to infuse funds in the beleaguered lender, the newly appointed administrator leading the rescue plan said in a television interview on Monday.
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs

Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs

 The Reserve Bank of India imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank on Friday. RBI has also capped the withdrawal limit to ₹50,000 per account till April 3rd. The central bank also superseded the board of Yes Bank. Former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar was appointed Yes Bank administrator. RBI has assured Yes Bank...

