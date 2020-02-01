Global  

'Into The Wild' Promo: Bear Grylls has super adventurous time with 'relentlessly positive superhero' Rajinikanth

DNA Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The makers of 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls' unveiled the promo of their premiere episode featuring Superstar Rajinikanth.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother humpback proudly shows off her newborn baby for swimmers [Video]Mother humpback proudly shows off her newborn baby for swimmers

Humpbacks are extremely intelligent and sophisticated animals. They are curious about humans and will often approach people to have a closer look. Seemingly capable of understanding that swimmers..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

After Rajinikanth, PM Modi, Akshay Kumar To Appear In Man Vs Wild With Bear Grylls | Discovery [Video]After Rajinikanth, PM Modi, Akshay Kumar To Appear In Man Vs Wild With Bear Grylls | Discovery

How would you like an episode of Discovery's adventure show Man Vs Wild, featuring Akshay Kumar? Watch the story to find out more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rajinikanth faces wild animals and climbs trees in the latest teaser of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls

Other adventurous acts included Rajinikanth and Grylls walking together through a pond drowned till chest.
Bollywood Life

Watch | Bear Grylls shares Rajinikanth’s TV debut video

The one minute video ends with the superstar saying ‘this is the real adventure’
Hindu

Tweets about this

mahesh2586

Mahesh Kumar RT @dna: 'Into The Wild' Promo: Bear Grylls has super adventurous time with 'relentlessly positive superhero' Rajinikanth https://t.co/BQ0c… 2 minutes ago

RajiniFanTrendz

🤘Rajini Fans 🤘 Trendz Page RT @TeluguFS: Into The Wild With Bear Grylls And Superstar Rajinikanth Promo Review #INTOTheWild #BearGrylls #SuperStarRjinikanth #TeluguF… 10 minutes ago

dna

DNA 'Into The Wild' Promo: Bear Grylls has super adventurous time with 'relentlessly positive superhero' Rajinikanth… https://t.co/shAzLEIa5d 40 minutes ago

Vithiyapathy

Vithiyapathy Purushothaman 李拯 Into the wild with Bear Grills and Superstar Rajinikanth promo #RajiniDiscoveryChallenge #Annaatthe… https://t.co/xRLKgImidP 58 minutes ago

TeluguFS

TeluguFullScreen Into The Wild With Bear Grylls And Superstar Rajinikanth Promo Review #INTOTheWild #BearGrylls… https://t.co/t8pvsCCRTn 1 hour ago

dingdingpb

PBM Into The Wild With Bear Grylls And Superstar Rajinikanth | Promo | Premi... https://t.co/1SjCIZ706n @jabykoay @AcharaKirk 2 hours ago

mail_today

MailToday #Rajinikanth’s Into The Wild with #BearGrylls second promo out: Catch Thalaiva in action https://t.co/DzG3ZkQRUM 2 hours ago

subhi_r

Subhasree Ramesh RT @blogeswari: Into The Wild With Bear Grylls And Superstar Rajinikanth | Promo | https://t.co/yrOll0CVpW 2 hours ago

