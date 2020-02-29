Global  

Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghan president, rival holds parallel inauguration ceremony

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term on Monday but his main rival for the top job refused to recognize the inauguration, holding his own swearing-in ceremony as a rival president.
