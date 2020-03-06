Global  

Harry, Meghan do their last royal job at Commonwealth event

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will make their final appearance as senior royals Monday when they appear with Queen Elizabeth II at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. The televised event will mark the last time they will work alongside the entire Windsor clan before flying off into self-imposed exile […]
News video: Harry and Meghan begin farewell royal events

Harry and Meghan begin farewell royal events 00:49

 Britain&apos;s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time since January&apos;s announcement that they would step away from their royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan's final royal commitments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their last official appearances as senior members of Britain's royal family. Starting next month, they're officially...
CBS News

Harry and Meghan make their last royal appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. for their last official appearances as senior members of the royal family. The couple traveled from their new...
CBS News


AdamMorlad

Adam Morley 🎗 RT @PeterStefanovi2: What would you like to see UK news channels report on today A. Latest updates on Harry & Meghan’s plans B. an expo… 1 minute ago

scarletindigo3

scarlet indigo RT @TODAYshow: After a busy weekend of events, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their last official appearance as senior royals at… 4 minutes ago

rafegirl

mimigirl RT @henryscousin: Those 🤡🤡 changed their minds last minute when they saw Meghan and Harry weren’t doing it either... I won’t even let it bo… 5 minutes ago

malika_asthana_

мαℓιкα αѕтнαηα @hrhmegh @BattinsonBatman DDoC pulled out of the procession last minute. Their names were printed on the programme.… https://t.co/puMDWWPBZM 7 minutes ago

KOINNews

KOIN News Harry, Meghan do their last royal job at Commonwealth event https://t.co/kdeY47SQqu 13 minutes ago

KTVF11

Newscenter 11 Harry, Meghan do their last royal job at Commonwealth event https://t.co/PK3SkeJIbn 16 minutes ago

KNOPTV

KNOP-TV Harry, Meghan do their last royal job at Commonwealth event https://t.co/GGj9jiDtYZ 21 minutes ago

