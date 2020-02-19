SpaceX’s 20th station shipment arrives with candy, science

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station on Monday, delivering the company’s 20th batch of gear and treats. The Dragon capsule reached the orbiting lab after launching late Friday night. NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir used the station’s robot arm to capture the spacecraft. The […]
