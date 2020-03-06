Oil prices plunge by a third as rivals Saudi and Russia turn on the taps
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Oil prices lost as much as a third of their value on Monday in their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War as Saudi Arabia and Russia signaled they would hike output in a market already awash with crude after their three-year supply pact collapsed.
· *Oil prices slumped the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia's weekend price cuts sparked a race to the bottom between OPEC, Russia, and the US. *
· *Brent... Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters India •MENAFN.com •The Age •Reuters
