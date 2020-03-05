Global  

Europe told to act now as coronavirus locks down north Italy and markets plunge

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Italy's prime minister promised "massive shock therapy" to beat the coronavirus on Monday and urged Europe to act decisively after markets plunged and his country sealed off much of its wealthy industrial north.
News video: Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus

Italy quarantines 16 million over coronavirus 02:13

 Lombardy and 10 other areas in north sealed off in aggressive new effort to tackle Europe's worst outbreak.

EU holds emergency meeting over coronavirus outbreak [Video]EU holds emergency meeting over coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus cases continue to rise sharply across Europe, with the Vatican, Serbia and Slovakia reporting their first infections on Friday.

Italy: Coronavirus death toll to 107; 3,089 cases [Video]Italy: Coronavirus death toll to 107; 3,089 cases

The coronavirus outbreak outside China is deepening, but the WHO says the world's understanding of the virus is growing.

EU seeks to tackle coronavirus as Italy locks down north, prisoners riot

EU leaders will seek a coordinated response to the coronavirus after global markets plunged on Monday and Italy sealed off much of its industrial north, where...
Reuters

Economic uncertainty amid coronavirus spread

Investors fear another day of big losses on Wall Street, after oil markets plunged overnight. Markets in Australia, Japan and parts of Europe are down more than...
CBS News Also reported by •RTTNews

