Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Saudi Arabia > Stock futures plummet on oil shock, virus fears

Stock futures plummet on oil shock, virus fears

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
U.S. stock index futures plunged on Monday after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war with Russia, sending crude tumbling 25% and intensifying fears about a global recession.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oil prices keep falling as virus fears weigh [Video]Oil prices keep falling as virus fears weigh

Oil prices fell for a fifth day on Thursday, hitting their lowest since early 2019, as the coronavirus outbreak raised growing fears for global growth. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears [Video]Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing. Monday's market loss of 1,000..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Asian stocks sink after oil prices plunge amid virus fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets plunged Monday after oil prices nosedived on worries the global economy, weakened by a virus outbreak, might be awash in too...
SeattlePI.com

Asian stocks sink after oil prices plunge amid virus fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets plunged Monday after oil prices nosedived on worries the global economy, weakened by a virus outbreak, might be awash in too...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Futures trampled by oil shock, virus fears https://t.co/vHSRibqOTG #news 29 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Stock futures plummet on oil shock, virus fears https://t.co/5LshXQZcQK #topNews https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/2vlLfDbYK2 38 minutes ago

Dfo70News

news Stock futures plummet on oil shock, virus fears https://t.co/Zw4zQ0aL45 46 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @Reuters: Stock futures plummet on oil shock, virus fears https://t.co/9gcrHvWIe2 https://t.co/EIZrvrlIFC 48 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Stock futures plummet on oil shock, virus fears https://t.co/qjKpy0eWB1 https://t.co/1eGGfPlxqV 48 minutes ago

nVFlTnQlRq2VrjQ

Amnuai RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Stock futures plummet on oil shock, virus fears https://t.co/Qe6qXfq1ml https://t.co/9leIKgjjB0 58 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Stock futures plummet on oil shock, virus fears https://t.co/Qe6qXfq1ml https://t.co/9leIKgjjB0 58 minutes ago

lazycunt

andrea barker Stock futures plummet on oil shock, virus fears https://t.co/Te2uNXT8dJ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.