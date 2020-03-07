Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Yes Bank crisis | CBI issues look out circular against 7 accused

Yes Bank crisis | CBI issues look out circular against 7 accused

Hindu Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The agency has booked Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu and daughters Roshini, Raakhe and Radha, besides DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter of RKW Developers
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर Nirmala Sitharaman ने RBI से मांगी रिपोर् [Video]Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर Nirmala Sitharaman ने RBI से मांगी रिपोर्

Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर Nirmala Sitharaman ने RBI से मांगी रिपोर्ट,एक साल तक नहीं जाएगी किसी..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:15Published

Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर बोलीं Nirmala Sitharaman, नहीं डूबेगा ज [Video]Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर बोलीं Nirmala Sitharaman, नहीं डूबेगा ज

Yes Bank Crisis- यस बैंक संकट पर बोलीं Nirmala Sitharaman, नहीं डूबेगा जमाकर्ताओं का एक भी पैसा

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Yes Bank crisis: CBI issues lookout notice against 7 accused, including Rana, wife Bindu, 3 daughters

Earlier, CBI investigation into the case revealed that Rana and his family members were paid Rs 600 crore as kickback by DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhwan in the garb...
Zee News


Tweets about this

fpjindia

Free Press Journal YES Bank Crisis: CBI issues look out circular against Rana Kapoor, six others @YESBANK @RanaKapoor_ @dir_ed… https://t.co/yfTMUmhYUx 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.