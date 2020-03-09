Global  

Max von Sydow, Swedish Star of ‘The Seventh Seal’ and ‘Exorcist,’ Dies at 90

NYTimes.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Widely hailed as one of the finest actors of his generation, Mr. von Sydow formed a close relationship with the director Ingmar Bergman and became an elder pop culture star.
Recent related news from verified sources

Game of Thrones and The Exorcist star Max Von Sydow dies at 90

Game of Thrones and The Exorcist star Max Von Sydow dies at 90The Swedish actor was also known for The Seventh Seal, flash Gordon and Star Wars
Wales Online Also reported by •Hull Daily MailJust JaredDelawareonlineSeattle TimesCTV NewsFOXNews.comCBC.caThe AgeBBC News

Max von Sydow death: The Exorcist and Star Wars actor dies aged 90

Oscar-nominated actor Max von Sydow has died, aged 90.
Independent

Tweets about this

daimest2

daimest RT @dfriend: Swedish actor Max Von Sydow, star of some of Ingmar Bergman's greatest films, including "The Seventh Seal," has died at 90. H… 2 minutes ago

ecclesias

Kathy NJ Max von Sydow, Swedish Star of ‘The Seventh Seal’ and ‘Exorcist,’ Dies at 90 https://t.co/XvZW7L1rnE 3 minutes ago

DGiesige

Yes, That Dale Giesige! 🇺🇸 Max von Sydow, the tall, tragic-faced Swedish actor whose name was virtually synonymous with the films of Ingmar Be… https://t.co/t1i3KRAtO0 4 minutes ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Swedish actor Max von Sydow, star of The Seventh Seal, dies in France aged 90 – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/mw5SvFYg2S https://t.co/0byqVwu22o 4 minutes ago

moosematson

Moose Matson RT @Film89UK: We’re very sad to hear of the passing of Swedish actor Max von Sydow who has died at the age of 90. Star of film & stage his… 5 minutes ago

lilianefawzy

Liliane Fawzy RT @sayitinswe: Famous Swedish actor Max von Sydow has died. He's known for his roles in Bergman's "The Seventh Seal" as well as "Star Wars… 5 minutes ago

BKilmartinIT

Brian Kilmartin Sad news: The great Swedish actor Max von Sydow has died. So many good films. RIP https://t.co/41gl4GJek1 via @IrishTimesCultr 6 minutes ago

therapynews

Therapy News "Max von Sydow, Swedish Star of ‘The Seventh Seal’ and ‘Exorcist,’ Dies at 90" by Robert Berkvist via NYT https://t.co/8HlZSixv5F 6 minutes ago

