Top News of the Day | March 9, 2020: Coronavirus cases in India rise, Allahabad HC order against Yogi govt and more

DNA Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Here are top news of the day, March 9, 2020: Confirmed coronavirus cases in India, Allahabad HC order against Yogi govt, bloodbath on D-Street and CBI raids on locations linked to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.
News video: Coronavirus hits IIFA Awards, event postponed amid outbreak

Coronavirus hits IIFA Awards, event postponed amid outbreak 01:20

 IIFA Awards 2020 has been postponed due to Coronavirus fear. IFFA 2020 was scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March end. After consulting the MP government, the event has been postponed indefinitely. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 31. The main three-day...

State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]State of Emergency Declared in New York Over Rise in COVID-19 Cases

On March 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York. The declaration is due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in the state, as the total number of confirmed cases..

Coronavirus Cases Rise In California, Worldwide [Video]Coronavirus Cases Rise In California, Worldwide

A 10-acre site at the Port of Oakland is being prepared and secured for the anticipated arrival of the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship and evacuations of passengers anticipated to start Monday..

Top news of the day: COVID-19 cases in India rise to 31, Nirmala Sitharaman reassures Yes Bank depositors, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.
Hindu Also reported by •DNA

Hand sanitizer makers see 10-folds jump in sales; ramp up production

Hand sanitizer makers have seen up to 10-fold jump in demand, as the number of coronavirus cases in India is on the rise. The companies have increased the...
IndiaTimes


