Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Six Nations: France v Ireland postponed because of coronavirus concerns

Six Nations: France v Ireland postponed because of coronavirus concerns

BBC News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Saturday's match between France and Ireland becomes the latest Six Nations fixture to be postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Second Covid-19 death in UK

Second Covid-19 death in UK 00:35

 A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due to clash at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday. This decision has been taken as a result of a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jones 'focussed on beating Wales' after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]Jones "focussed on beating Wales" after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

England head coach Eddie Jones says his players' focus is solely on beating Wales despite the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused the postponement of their final Six Nations clash..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:05Published

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus [Video]Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Coronavirus sees France v Ireland clash postponed

France's home Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
News24

Ireland could benefit from postponement of Italy match - Best

Former Ireland captain Rory Best says the team could benefit after the Six Nations game against Italy was put back because of coronavirus concerns.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

akmalarif90

AKMAL ARIF RT @SkyNews: The Six Nations match between France and Ireland has been postponed over #coronavirus fears https://t.co/9OpN7fffev 46 seconds ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' France v Ireland Six Nations match postponed because of coronavirus https://t.co/A65dF0M3HN 59 seconds ago

_Hades0

Dean Kelly RT @FergalBowers: French sports Minister confirms France v Ireland Six Nations game postponed #Covid19 #IRFU 2 minutes ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! France-Ireland Six Nations match postponed https://t.co/WLBFWMJSxc 5 minutes ago

COVID_19reports

Corona Virus Latest Update® #Breaking: The Six Nations match between #France and #Ireland has been postponed over #coronavirus fears… https://t.co/Gr7HZVlOJt 5 minutes ago

AllWalesSport

All Wales Sport RT @waleswomenrugby: Wales v Scotland confirmed as postponed Six Nations Statement: France v Ireland via @SixNationsRugby https://t.co/N6… 6 minutes ago

SkyNews

Sky News The Six Nations match between France and Ireland has been postponed over #coronavirus fears https://t.co/9OpN7fffev 7 minutes ago

DeesideCybernat

Capercaillie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇭🎗️ BBC Sport - Six Nations: France v Ireland postponed because of coronavirus concerns https://t.co/RTLjZ63ekH This m… https://t.co/RLvYkdXm6G 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.