France v Ireland Six Nations match postponed because of coronavirus

BBC News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Saturday's match between France and Ireland becomes the latest Six Nations fixture to be postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Second Covid-19 death in UK

Second Covid-19 death in UK 00:35

 A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due to clash at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday. This decision has been taken as a result of a...

Jones 'focussed on beating Wales' after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]Jones "focussed on beating Wales" after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

England head coach Eddie Jones says his players' focus is solely on beating Wales despite the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused the postponement of their final Six Nations clash..

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus [Video]Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed..

Recent related news from verified sources

France vs Ireland Six Nations match called off due to coronavirus


Sport24.co.za | Coronavirus sees France v Ireland clash postponed

France's home Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
