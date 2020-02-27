Global  

Dow plummets 1,800 points, oil prices drop as global recession concerns mount

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
U.S. stocks, bond yields and oil prices tumbled Monday, extending a global rout as fears intensified about the coronavirus outbreak.
0
 Oil and bank stocks got hit hard as oil prices and bond yields nosedived.

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading..

Oil prices fell for a fifth day on Thursday, hitting their lowest since early 2019, as the coronavirus outbreak raised growing fears for global growth. Ciara Lee reports

Dow futures sink nearly 1,300 points, oil prices drop as concerns mount about a global recession

U.S. stock futures, bond yields and oil prices tumbled Monday, extending a global rout as fears intensified about the coronavirus outbreak.
Sensex nosedives over 1,500 points on global equity rout, sinking oil prices

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures plunged nearly 30 % to $32.11 per barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure...
