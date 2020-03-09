Global  

Exorcist and Game of Thrones actor Max von Sydow dies, aged 90

Sydney Morning Herald Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
"It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow," his family said.
