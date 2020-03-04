Global  

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, after failed presidential run, launches Senate bid

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock jumped into the race for Senate in his state, amove that increases the chances that Democrats could capture the seat.
Senior adviser: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock to run for Senate

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will try to unseat first-term Republican Sen. Steve Daines, a senior adviser said Monday, giving Democrats a...
Seattle Times

Democratic Gov. Bullock of Montana said to eye Senate race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Steve Bullock, the Montana governor who has insisted he won’t run for the Senate, is poised to do just that, according to a person...
Seattle Times Also reported by •TIMENYTimes.com

bohemiotx

Joffre (J.D.) Meyer RT @MSNBC: After ending presidential run, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has announced Monday that he will try to unseat first-term Republican… 32 seconds ago

albie_real

AlbieReal Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, after failed presidential run, launches Senate bid https://t.co/czioQsp9ND via @USATODAY 2 minutes ago

ssmunsell

Suzanne Munsell RT @NBCPolitics: After ending presidential run, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has announced Monday that he will try to unseat first-term Repub… 2 minutes ago

Glo62Glo

G-L-O RT @NBCNews: NEW: After ending presidential run, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has announced Monday that he will try to unseat first-term Repu… 6 minutes ago

