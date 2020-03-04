'Black Widow' Trailer: Florence Pugh as Yelena, Taskmaster get right attention in Scarlett Johansson's film
Monday, 9 March 2020 (
1 hour ago)
The new trailer of 'Black Widow' starring Scarlett Johansson in the titular role is out. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz in pivotal roles.
Check out the official final trailer for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.!
Release Date: May 1, 2020
Black Widow is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.... Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Final Trailer 02:24
