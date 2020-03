Walt Fischer RT @CBNNews: US Begins Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan, Official Says https://t.co/7nwNoZw0R3 20 seconds ago ginji US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, official says https://t.co/FcMWfeJw73 1 minute ago Alyce Goodale RT @Militarydotcom: US Begins Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan, Official Says https://t.co/9pPTtlN5gP 5 minutes ago 💋𝕭𝖑𝖔𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊🍥 RT @DeplrbleRzistr: Finally some good news amidst the virus and market reports. Troops to begin withdrawal from Afghanistan. Stop the e… 10 minutes ago Paula RT @CBNNews: American troops have begun leaving Afghanistan for the initial troop withdrawal required in the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement,… 13 minutes ago Rouut US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan: US official https://t.co/Ve7fFUp5N9 https://t.co/Ve7fFUp5N9 16 minutes ago Hank 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 US Begins Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan, Official Says https://t.co/ujT9fMZwq2 16 minutes ago ArdentMAGAPatriot RT @Rickster_75: U.S. begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, official say hundreds of troops are heading out of the country as previousl… 17 minutes ago