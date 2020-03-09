Global  

Prince Harry, Meghan take on royal duties for the last time

Deutsche Welle Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
In their final public appearance as senior royals, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended the Queen's annual Commonwealth service. The couple and their son are set to spend most of their time in Canada.
