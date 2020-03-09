Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Biden > What the Polls Say About a Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden Election

What the Polls Say About a Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden Election

WorldNews Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
What the Polls Say About a Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden ElectionThe most recent polling suggests that former Vice President Joe Biden would comfortably beat President Donald Trump in a head-to-head general election match-up,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter 01:01

 Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter The clip shows the former vice president saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump." That was just the beginning of Biden's line in a campaign speech and not the whole part. Joe Biden, via campaign speech The president soon shared...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former secretary of state John Kerry campaigns for Joe Biden in Boca Raton [Video]Former secretary of state John Kerry campaigns for Joe Biden in Boca Raton

Early voting is underway in Florida and the Democratic presidential candidates are wasting no time trying to get ahead.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:49Published

Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders [Video]Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders

Michigan's primary is on Tuesday. According to Business Insider the primary is do-or-die for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Michigan has the most pledged delegates at stake Tuesday. Sanders clinched a narrow win..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter finds US President Donald Trump retweeted edited Joe Biden video, labels it manipulated media

Twitter finds Donald Trump retweeted edited Joe Biden video, labels it manipulated media
Zee News

WATCH: Fox’s Kennedy, Tarlov Clash Over ‘Reckless and Irresponsible’ Attacks on Trump, Biden’s Mental Health

Fox News' Outnumbered took a heated turn when Jessica Tarlov and Lisa Kennedy Montgomery clashed over those who've impugned the mental competence of Donald Trump...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.