UN atomic watchdog: Iran still providing nuclear site access

WorldNews Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
UN atomic watchdog: Iran still providing nuclear site accessVIENNA (AP) — Iran continues to provide international inspectors access to its nuclear facilities, even after its announcement it was no longer bound by “any restrictions” of the landmark 2015 deal with world powers designed to prevent the country from producing a nuclear weapon, the head of the U.N.'s atomic watchdog agency said Monday. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, also told board members in Vienna that since Tehran's Jan. 5 announcement it appears that Iran hasn't escalated its violations of the nuclear pact, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of...
Recent related videos from verified sources

“Non-proliferation of nuclear weapons is a sovereign decision of a state” says head of IAEA [Video]“Non-proliferation of nuclear weapons is a sovereign decision of a state” says head of IAEA

“My expectation is that they will stay for as long as Iran has nuclear activity. Independently of this agreement. There is much more in terms of nuclear activities and inspection activity than this..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 08:05Published

Iran tells Europe not to follow U.S. by undermining nuclear pact [Video]Iran tells Europe not to follow U.S. by undermining nuclear pact

Iran’s president told European powers on Wednesday not to copy the United States by undermining Tehran’s strained nuclear pact with world powers, and said Tehran would not seek nuclear weapons..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Exclusive: U.N. nuclear watchdog plans alert on Iranian stonewalling - diplomats

The U.N. atomic watchdog policing Iran's nuclear deal with major powers plans to issue an imminent rebuke to Tehran for failing to provide access to one or more...
Reuters

Iran refuses UN nuclear watchdog access to sites

Tehran has said it has "no obligation" to grant the International Atomic Energy Agency access to certain sites in Iran. Iranian officials accused Israel and the...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •ReutersJerusalem PostEurasia ReviewSeattle TimesAl Jazeera

