S.Korea's COVID-19 cases rise to 7,478, death toll at 53

WorldNews Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
S.Korea's COVID-19 cases rise to 7,478, death toll at 53SEOUL, March 9 (Xinhua) -- South Korea confirmed 96 more cases of the COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of infections to 7,478. As of 4:00 p.m. local time, the number of infected patients totaled 7,478, up 96 from the previous announcement as of midnight. Two more deaths were reported,...
News video: Matt Hancock confirms fourth UK Covid-19 death

Matt Hancock confirms fourth UK Covid-19 death 01:30

 Medical experts and the Government are still attempting to contain the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases in the UK rose to more than 300 and the death toll reached four. As of 9am on Monday, 319 people have tested positive for Covid-19, up from 273 at the same point on Sunday, the...

