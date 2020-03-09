Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Faulty systems on a Boeing 737 MAX plane were singled out in Ethiopian investigators' interim report on last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people, pressuring the U.S. manufacturer on the eve of the disaster's anniversary.
