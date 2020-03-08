Global  

Stakes rise for Sanders heading into Michigan primary

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Bernie Sanders proved he was a serious presidential candidate in 2016 with an upset victory in Michigan powered by his opposition to free trade and appeal among working-class voters. Four years later, the same state could either revive the Vermont senator’s campaign or relegate him to the role of protest […]
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders

Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders 00:37

 Michigan's primary is on Tuesday. According to Business Insider the primary is do-or-die for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Michigan has the most pledged delegates at stake Tuesday. Sanders clinched a narrow win in Michigan in 2016 that upset Hillary Clinton. The Sanders campaign is very aware of...

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden To Battle Over Michigan On Tuesday [Video]Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden To Battle Over Michigan On Tuesday

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports voters are looking ahead to the general election.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

Biden Solidifies Leads In Key States [Video]Biden Solidifies Leads In Key States

Joe Biden has opened up an 11 point lead nationally against Bernie Sanders for the Democratic Presidential nomination. Biden is leading in key states needed secure the nomination. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published


Sanders needs Michigan win in U.S. presidential race, but Biden looking strong with key voting blocs

For Bernie Sanders to remain competitive with Joe Biden in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, he'll have to repeat what he did four years...
Reuters

Biden in Mississippi, Sanders in Michigan before primaries

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden worshiped at a predominantly African American church Sunday in Mississippi, two days before...
Seattle Times

